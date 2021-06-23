LAWRENCEVILLE – Delegate Roslyn Tyler (75th District) delivered a check for $800,000 to the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors to be used to control Lyngbya, an invasive plant that threatens Lake Gaston. The presentation was made at the June board meeting.
Tyler is the Chairperson of the House of Appropriations Budget Committee on Government and Compensation Committee.
“I bring good news to continue promoting tourism and preserving boating, fishing and recreational activities in Lake Gaston. John Cataldo (a former Supervisor) and I have been before committees for a number of years to get funding to address the hydrilla problem in the lake and now there is another invasive plant called Lyngbya that is now growing and producing a toxic smell that is reducing the recreational activities in the lake as well as affecting tourism for water activities,” Tyler stated. “As you know a large part of Southside Virginia’s revenue comes from tourism.”
Tyler said she talked with Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge, County Administrator, regarding the issue and she introduced a budget amendment to help Brunswick County to address this issue.
Prior to presenting the check Tyler thanked those who attended the bill signing with Governor Northam that will allow broadband/internet expansion across rural Virginia and the Commonwealth. She said HB 2304 was a historical piece of legislation that was passed to help Virginia and Southside Virginia when it comes to economic development, enhance opportunities for small businesses and improve virtual learning in our educational systems.
“Along with passing the bill there is $100 million dollars in VATI funds in the budget that will be available over the next year to fund projects. I will be hosting a broadband road show to discuss the upcoming funding cycle and what applying for this money will entail. The one for this area is June 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Invitations will be sent out by Dr. Tamara Holmes and my office will send out reminders as well,” Tyler stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.