Few people in Emporia believe more in what they sell than Ginger Stair, owner of Faith Crystals at 332 South Main Street.
Stair’s first visit was as an interested customer and as an educator in natural healing methods, such as the crystals sold at the store. Some practitioners of medicine believe that crystals possess natural healing energies.
Before long, in the fall of 2019, Stair purchased Faith Crystals from Bill Edwards — though Edwards stuck around as store manager.
“I love Emporia. I was very excited about being part of the business community in Emporia,” said Stair. “I’m really hopeful that we’re able to become a central gathering point for people who have this type of interest.”
In addition to selling “crystals” (which Stair stresses are technically minerals that resemble crystals), Faith Crystals also stocks jewelry, cosmetics, and literature related to homeopathic medicine. Stair, who is also an ordained minister and trained life coach, also performs psychic readings, mostly over Zoom.
“People call them ‘readings’. I like to call them ‘consultations’. The consultations can be health-related as well as life-related,” said Stair. “I feel very seriously about spirituality and helping people to understand their spiritual path.”
Mere months after Stair took over Faith Crystals in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, plunging Emporia’s small businesses into turmoil. Some of them didn’t survive as shutdowns and economic uncertainty took hold. Faith Crystals, with its small niche, found itself hanging on for dear life.
“We’re a very small business, so we rely on repeat and monthly customers to come in to get various things,” said Stair. “The pandemic really saw a lot of people just not choosing to go out.”
To help boost its profile in the community, Faith Crystals participated in the first run of the City of Emporia’s “Shop Local” small business gift card program. Those who still have the cards they purchased during that first run could still use them to purchase good at Faith Crystals or other participating retailers until Jan. 31.
Earlier this week, the city rebooted the gift card program for a second round, and Faith Crystals will participate once again. Cards purchased during the second round are valid until March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.