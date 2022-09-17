The Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) is a group of local leaders, concerned citizens and interest groups that have united to partner in an effort to bring health awareness to Brunswick County residents, and to address health issues and other associated disparities. Since its initial conception in 2015, BHA was incorporation in 2016 and has sought funding and national training from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. BHA has worked tirelessly to positively affect health issues in Brunswick County by providing a wide variety of free educational programs, and activities to address the factors that place county residents at a significant high risk of health issues.
On March 26, 2022 BHA partnered with Central Virginia Health Services, Alberta, and held the first ever: “Men’s Health Breakfast – Men Talking to Men About Health with a Focus on Colorectal Health”. Dr. Theopolis Gilliam, Jr., Bon Secours, Emporia provided over 80 men with up to date reliable colorectal health information. Dr. Gilliam provided a heavy emphasis on fielding participants’ questions and empowering them to take charge of their own health. The men enthusiastically asked if BHA could continue having health events that would provide them “men only” sessions to learn and share with healthcare professionals. Many of the participants indicated on their exit surveys that “The event was overwhelming positive, the information was super and the attendance outstanding!” Several suggested that the women would like a similar event for “Women Only”!
BHA and Central Virginia Health Services, Alberta, has planned two free community events to meet these requests:
- Saturday, October 1, 2022- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. “Men’s Health Breakfast, Men talking to Men about Health”, focusing on prostate and urinary issues. This free catered breakfast will feature Dr. Andrew T. Tracey, Virginia Urology. Dr. Tracey will present an open conversation and audience based discussion at Southside Virginia Community College, John J. Cavan Workforce Center in Alberta. Men can register at one of the following: (434) 848- 2803/whh15@aol.com or (239) 410-3629/cewiley5489@gmail.com
- Saturday, October 15, 2022 – 10 a.m. - noon. “Hats Off to Ladies Health, Knowing Your Family’s Medical History Could Change Your Life”, focusing on Wellness for Ladies of All Ages. During this free catered brunch, Dr. Michelle Whitehurst-Cook, Paula Anderson, F.N.P. and Dr. Linda Mangum, DNP will present and moderate a panel discussion with questions from the audience. This event will be held at Southside Virginia Community College, John J. Cavan Workforce Center in Alberta. Women can register at (804) 370-4978 or pacole@vcu.edu.
Brunswick Health Ambassadors is pleased to make these free important events available to all residents. Looking forward to seeing y’all!
