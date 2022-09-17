Brunswick Health Ambassadors members Brenda Bonner and Leanne Fiorentino work with Southside Department of Health Community Health Workers; Tara Rogers and Barbara Johnson to plan decorations with Tracie Henderson White, She's Crafty, LLC, for the free catered brunch on Saturday, October 15, 2022 - 10 a.m. to noon. This Ladies only event, “Hats Off to Ladies Health, Knowing Your Family’s Medical History Could Change Your Life”, will focus on Wellness for Ladies of All Ages. Dr. Michelle Whitehurst-Cook, Paula Anderson, F.N.P. and Dr. Linda Mangum, DNP will present and moderate a panel discussion with questions from the audience. This event will be held at Southside Virginia Community College, John J. Cavan Workforce Center in Alberta. Ladies may register at (804) 370-4978 or pacole@vcu.edu.