Over the past month, locals commuting through the busy Atlantic Street have surely noticed a new building erected by local contractor firm Slate & Spivey, next-door to Advance Auto Parts. All kinds of rumors have swirled locally about what will go inside the building, from a new Jiffy Lube to Chick-Fil-A to Cook Out.
The most prominent rumors, judging by the exterior “bays” in the building, suggested that the business would include a car wash. Multiple sources, including people within Slate and Spivey, have confirmed once and for all that this is indeed the case.
According to multiple people deep within the project, the new business — known as Willie’s Car Wash — will feature both a car wash and a laundromat. Whenever it opens, it will be the third Willie’s Car Wash location in the area, following similar locations in Lawrenceville and South Hill.
The owner of the establishment is Justin Smith, who also owns the Quik Fuel gas station in South Hill. Quik Fuel, in addition to fuel and a convenience store, also features a car wash, and the facade of the convenience store looks strikingly similar to what is being built on Atlantic St. in Emporia.
The car wash and laundromat are located in two separate buildings on the same property.
As of now, Slate & Spivey estimate that construction on the property is roughly half-finished. Although the exterior is mostly finished, the contractor still has to work on the interior, flooring, and roofing, as well as install the car-washing equipment.
A source within the construction believes that the Emporia Willie’s location could open by this fall.
