SUSSEX, Va.- The Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 460 which resulted in a fatality.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:46 a.m., on Route 460, westbound, west of the Route 40 intersection. The driver and sole occupant of a 2016 Nissan Rogue, 68 year old William O. Spratley, of Wakefield, lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway. Upon running off the roadway, Spratley struck a landscaping business display (large boulder), which caused the vehicle to catch fire. Spratley was unable to exit the vehicle and succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.
At this time there is no indication of speed or alcohol to be contributing factors. Spratley was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Notification has been made to family members. The investigation is still on-going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.