PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On Aug. 11, 2021, at 03:36 a.m, Prince George County Police responded to the 12200 block of South Crater Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female in the rear of a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The female, identified as Taliyah Carey, age 19, of Petersburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect fired multiple bullets into a vehicle that the victim was a passenger in.
At approximately 2:00 pm, upon following up on information, Prince George County detectives located and arrested Dexter Driskell in connection with the early morning hours’ homicide. Driskell, age 28, of Hopewell, was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting death of Taliyah Carey.
Dexter Driskell was transported to Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.
