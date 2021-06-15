When the Emporia Rotary Club gathered at Bon Secours SVMC Tuesday afternoon, it marked the first time in 15 months the organization gathered at the site.
Safety concerns for patients and the Bon Secours staff took center stage when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Emporia-Greensville. Rotary’s Kristin Vaughan received the green light to return to the hospital from SVMC Director of Operations Jay Ewing. Ewing is also an Emporia Rotary Club member.
“We’re glad that we can reopen to some extent,” Ewing said.
As it did with many community organizations, the pandemic blew up any sense of cohesion in the Emporia Rotary Club. After several months on the sidelines, Rotary meetings returned virtually through Zoom. Leaders of the Greensville Ruritan Club decided to open the doors for Rotarians to meet at their site. That went on for several months, and the meetings continued with the Zoom option available as well.
“We are so thankful for the kindness of the Greensville Ruritan Club for allowing us to use their building for our meetings,” Emporia-Rotary Club President Thelma Atkins-Riley said.
The Ruritan Club’s gesture allowed the Rotarians to remain together in fellowship. Now the Rotarians are back at Bon Secours SVMC, but it is not pre-pandemic normal in place in February of 2020.
Safety precautions remain proper protocol at Bon Secours SVMC. Masks mandates are in place to protect the vulnerable population that enters through the medical facility’s doors. Ewing expects that policy will remain in place for some time to come.
Still, the doors are opening for community groups. On Tuesday, Rotarians met Administrator and Vice President of Nursing Kathe Ware in person. Ewing first introduced her to the Club through a Zoom meeting shortly after Ware arrived at the medical facility from Petersburg in January. The excitement for Rotarians and Ware of the hospital slowly opening its doors is mutual.
“The blessing is that as we start to see things ease up with COVID, we can get back together and start doing the things that we missed over the last year,” Ware said.
The Zoom attendance option remains in place for the local Rotarians. Still, the return to Bon Secours SVMC is another sign that the pandemic is slowly fading. It certainly cannot happen fast enough for the staff of Bon Secours SVMC and the groups and organizations that use its facilities to gather in fellowship.
