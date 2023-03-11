Over the coming months, E.W. Wyatt Middle School in Emporia will be one of 52 schools and youth organizations across the Commonwealth of Virginia to take part in the Arrive Alive safe driving public service initiative for teenagers.
Arrive Alive is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
According to preliminary data from the Virginia State Police, 5,917 automobile accidents involving a teen driver occurred between the months of May and August 2022 — more than at any other point in the year. Also during that time, 21 individuals between the ages of 15-19 were killed in auto accidents and 1,914 were injured, 237 severely.
Not coincidentally, May through August are the months when teenagers — people still learning to drive responsibly — are on summer break or are celebrating graduation and other significant school events.
Schools participating in Arrive Alive will hold activities that remind students to buckle up, drive safely, and be a safe passenger, pedestrian, or bicyclist.
Some of the schools taking part in Arrive Alive will be competing for cash prizes up to $500 in both middle and high school divisions, based on the impact of each school’s program. However, Wyatt will not be one of those schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.