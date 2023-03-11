-

E.W. Wyatt Middle School

 Contributed

Over the coming months, E.W. Wyatt Middle School in Emporia will be one of 52 schools and youth organizations across the Commonwealth of Virginia to take part in the Arrive Alive safe driving public service initiative for teenagers. 

Arrive Alive is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and the Virginia State Police, and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. 

