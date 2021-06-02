PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Members of the Prince George Police Department and the Prince George Animal Control rescued a man and a woman who suffered serious burns after their car crashed and caught fire in the County on May 24.
Jeff Craft saw a car run off Courthouse Road and into the woods when he was driving. As he approached the car, he heard a woman scream out that her boyfriend was trapped inside.
Officer John Kuykendall was the first police officer on scene of the burning car and was later assisted by Dana Newmyer with Prince George Animal Control. The group then worked to pull the man away from the fire.
The fire burned Newmeyer's face and hair while the man and woman remained hospitalized with serious injuries. While the officers didn’t require medical attention, they suffered burns and heat-related injuries.
“After seeing this man lying on the ground by the car with fire around him yelling for help, we had to act. I know all the other officers on scene acted heroically.” said Prince George Police Officer John Kuykendall. “Officers all over the country every day do heroic selfless acts and I know this from personal experience within my own life.”
The Prince George Police Department stated that “We are proud of the men and women of the Prince George Police Department. The heroism and commitment to service by our staff is second to none.”
