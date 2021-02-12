The Greensville County Courthouse security fee increased from $10 to $20 following a 4-0 vote by the Board of Supervisors last week. The change is effective immediately.
Sheriff William T. Jarratt Jr. said the security fee increase will help pay for much-needed changes to the courthouse’s security. These improvements include upgrading the security at the courthouse’s public entrance, as well as building a security wing for the Clerk’s office.
Jarratt said he has spoken with judges, previous sheriffs and staff of the Clerk’s office to gauge what changes need to be made a priority. Circuit Court Clerk Linda Edwards submitted a notice that she was also in favor of the security fee increase.
