Southside Community Corrections [SSCC] Director Yolanda Hines is always looking for a way to improve her department.
In December 2020, the Department of Criminal Justice Services [DCJS] released a report highlighting data from pretrial and probation agencies across Virginia. SSCC achieved a court appearance rate of 97% and a public safety rate of 94%, according to data in the DCJS report.
“The numbers were good, but they weren’t good enough for me,” Hines said, “so I started looking at some technology to improve those numbers.”
Hines recently used CARES Act funding to purchase “e-court date” software to remind defendants through text messaging of office appointments with parole officers or upcoming court appearances.
“We have seen some improvement, but I still wanted to look into some other things,” Hines said.
Hines spoke to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors Monday evening to show off her most recent acquisition – state-of-the-art Geostatis GPS devices that Hines and her staff will use to monitor defendants through the pretrial and probation process. Hines said SSCC are the first department in Virginia to use the new devices.
The titanium-reinforced devices use military grade encryption protocols, and are monitored using GPS and cellular positioning. Unlike previous devices used by SSCC, the newly acquired devices are waterproof and charge wirelessly. Hines can unlock and monitor all devices from her tablet. Hines said at-home monitoring is also far more cost efficient than providing numerous services directly at SSCC.
“It can cost the jail about 50 to 85 dollars a day depending on the services they provide,” Hines said. “Left at home on electronic monitoring will cost the taxpayers zero dollars. When a defendant is place on at-home electronic monitoring, the cost of the GPS had been 12 to 15 dollars. This technology only costs four dollars a day.”
Hines asked Supervisors to imagine an abuse victim struggling to find comfort in their day-to-day lives. With these new devices, Hines said she could protect victims at home, en route to work and even at the grocery store.
During a demonstration a few weeks ago, Geostatis staged a device as though it were being worn by an sex offender. As the faux offender passed by Greensville County Elementary School, Hines received a notification on her device that the person had entered an exclusion zone. It even told her how fast they were driving.
According to Hines, SSCC currently has 13 Geostatis devices because demand for GPS monitoring is low. But, she said she can always order more if they are needed.
