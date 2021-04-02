Virginia Cherry has served Greensville County as a deputy treasurer since 2016. Cherry has previous experience in banking and finance – roles that allowed her to travel quite a bit. Wanting to spend more time with her young son, she took what she called a “leap of faith” and applied for the open position with the County’s Treasurer’s office.
“Having the opportunity to work for and serve a community that I have lived in my entire life was, and still is, a thrilling and rewarding experience,” Cherry said.
While she finds her work rewarding, Cherry understands that the work of the Treasurer’s office isn’t glamorous. She says she knew that the collection of taxes was a big part of the job, but she was also surprised to learn about all of the other work that the department handles on a day-to-day basis.
The County’s treasurer handles the bookkeeping for a majority of the locality’s agencies, such as the Department of Social Services, the Southside Regional Jail, and the Greensville County Public School system. The department also serves as the collection agency for a number of departments. Cherry says if she was to talk about all of the work she and the rest of the treasury staff do, it would take all day.
“I enjoy a challenge,” Cherry said. “It keeps the job refreshing and exciting for me. It’s a team effort that drives us as a collective and we work extremely hard to ensure that the job is carried out effectively and efficiently.”
Cherry says County Treasurer Pamela Lifsey does a great job to make sure that she and her staff are well trained and prepared for the task at hand. She always makes herself available to assist her staff with anything they may need.
The Treasurer’s office was no stranger to the immediate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The County government building was forced to shut down for a period of time, making serving the public a more difficult task. However, despite numerous setbacks, Cherry says the department’s collection rate soared to the highest it has ever been. Cherry attributes this milestone to the power of teamwork and dedication to hard work.
“It’s the people and the community that make the job worthwhile, and being able to help them resolve any issues that they may be confronted with on any given day,” Cherry said. “Most people I encounter I have known for years, so that facilitates a level of trust and understanding that I’m not sure is available in larger localities.”
“Some people may view us as the ‘bad guys’ and think that our sole purpose is to collect money. However we truly do care about our community and like I said before, we are here to help and serve those around us.”
