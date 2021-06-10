Many Emporia-Greensville residents now have the option to enjoy their favorite local restaurants without leaving the comfort of their home. The popular online delivery service DoorDash went live in the area late last month.
Founded in San Francisco in 2013, DoorDash operates just like other popular food delivery platforms Uber Eats and GrubHub. DoorDash allows its drivers, called “dashers”, to choose their own hours and locations. In many large cities, dashers even use bikes to deliver in smaller neighborhoods.
Lisa Wilson of Skippers might be Emporia’s very first dasher. She said she was introduced to the service when visiting her daughter in Alabama.
“She was ordering DoorDash left and right,” Wilson said. “So I was reading about it, and when I came back home I was like ‘I’m going to try it.’ So I tried it and liked it. I’ve been doing it for almost a year now.”
Wilson, who “dashes” part-time, said she has been delivering exclusively in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina since beginning as a dasher.
She is excited about the prospect of the service being available in Emporia-Greensville. A couple of weeks ago, Wilson said she didn’t have a single delivery, but attributed the inactivity to folks in the area not knowing about the service being available, which she hopes will change.
Currently, local selections through DoorDash include Hardee’s, Wendy’s, Shoney’s and 7Eleven. But as more customers begin using the service, more restaurants will join in.
The DoorDash app can be downloaded for free through the App Store on iPhones or through Google Play on Android devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.