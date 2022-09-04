RICHMOND—Virginia educators interested in growing produce with their students can enter for a chance to win a free hydroponics system from Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom.
Virginia AITC is hosting a 2022 Back-to-School Giveaway through which it will award three lucky Virginia teachers with a HYVE® LF-ONE hydroponic system, valued at $850, for their classrooms.
Those interested in registering for a chance to win should complete an online form at bit.ly/3e1hITw. The entry deadline is Sept. 30, and winners will be selected Oct. 3. All Virginia school educators are eligible to participate in the giveaway.
“With the increased emphasis on health and nutrition, this back-to-school event will allow students to learn what skills and technologies are used in modern agriculture,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC executive director. “Educators are increasingly requesting avenues to provide hands-on learning for their students to learn to grow produce. Along the way, students can enhance research skills, science connections and food safety practices.”
The hydroponic systems will give students the opportunity to learn how to cultivate produce like lettuce and herbs differently from traditional farming techniques. Hydroponics is a popular method of growing produce without soil or natural light—instead it uses water, a nutrient solution and LED grow lights. Ideal for small spaces, the systems are an efficient way to grow produce without much maintenance and upkeep like a traditional garden.
The systems can be used year-round and are appropriate for a range of grade levels and a variety of classes.
The giveaway also will include related curriculum and lesson plans for the winning educators, bringing the total value of each giveaway to approximately $1,000.
Along with efforts like this, Virginia AITC strives to connect children with agriculture and farming by providing educators with materials and resources to use with their students. The program’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel contain free, curriculum-focused lesson plans, activities, demonstrations and virtual farm tours.
The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a 501c3 nonprofit organization supported by individuals and businesses throughout the commonwealth. The program promotes a greater understanding and appreciation of agriculture through education and outreach activities. It also provides educators with accurate agriculture resources, school grants and professional development. To learn more, visit AgInTheClass.org.
