RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that STS Group AG, a leading global supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial and personal vehicles, will establish its North American headquarters and manufacturing operation in the former General Electric building in the City of Salem, representing a $32 million investment. Operating as STS Group North America, the new facility will supply commercial truck assembly operations by Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County as well as other truck and automotive facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. markets. The company will upfit approximately 200,000 square feet of the existing space and construct a 32,000-square-foot addition. The project will create 119 new jobs.

STS Group AG previously announced an investment in a new greenfield project in Wythe County in April 2021. Due to changing market conditions and rising construction costs for a new building, the company reevaluated the project and identified the existing facility in Salem to proceed in Virginia.

