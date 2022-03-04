Residents of the town of Jarratt may notice a slight change to their usual trash pickup routine starting this week.
According to a post on the town’s official Facebook page, Jarratt’s regular trash pickup truck is currently out of service and in for repairs due to a faulty EGR cooler. For now, the town has resorted to using a smaller leaf truck which has no means of compacting the collected trash.
The plan is to set aside a day of the week for each trash pickup day. Some streets will have trash pickup on Monday and Wednesday, while others will have theirs on Tuesday and Thursday. All streets in Jarratt will receive trash pickup on Friday, as a lighter load is expected.
“We may need to adjust this schedule during the first week, as we might not be able to get to all of the streets planned on Monday,” says the Facebook post.
Town officials recommend that residents put their trash out for pickup no later than 8:00 a.m., and not to place any large items on the road for pickup since the smaller leaf truck has no room for them.
Jarratt residents who have questions about their trash pickup can call the town office at 434-535-8013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.