Emporia Mayor Carolyn Carey hit the ground running by bringing in consultants Roscoe Brown and Tommy Long in an effort to implement the Community Initiative Project.
Brown is a semi-retired independent consultant. Brown founded and was CEO of Concerned Athletes in Action, Inc. and Youth Services Corporation. Some of the noteworthy consulting performed by . Brown includes working with the STOP Organization, Norfolk Court Services, and Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority. He initiated multiple successful community projects.
Long, a former resident of Emporia, played for the famous Harlem Globetrotters, and is a retired Federal Bureau of Prisons employee. Long has established various innovative community projects, and has considerable experience working in the field of recreation and as a basketball coach. He is a Army veteran and the author of several motivational books. Long is the architect of the Mayor’s Community Initiative project (CIP). Long and Brown presented The Mayor’s Community Initiative Project (CIP) to the Emporia City Council on March 16.
The mission of the Mayor’s CIP is to promote the educational and physical development of youth and their families through the implementation of culturally relevant programs, interagency collaboration, and unified community endorsement. Carey looks forward to working with the citizens in Emporia to accomplish the mission of the CIP. She has already put together a committee that has begun to work on several components of the project.
The CIP Committee held its second meeting on March 27. One area of concern the group decided to address is finding ways to assist senior citizens experiencing difficulties with registering, scheduling appointments, and transportation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Additional information will be forthcoming. Planning an activity that will adhere to CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 to address recreational needs for youth in the Emporia-Greensville Community was also discussed. One suggestion was a basketball camp. The camp would not only teach basketball skills. The attendees will attend various workshops to include life skills, social skills, and conflict resolution.
Long will investigate the feasibility of the basketball camp.
The mayor sent a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam soliciting his assistance with funding for various activities, and programs to achieve the mission of her CIP. She and consultant Brown are working on a grant application. Brown contacted AmeriCorps to request information about the service AmeriCorps offers communities. CIP committee members are working on compiling data that will dictate the direction for each identified need to help enhance the entire Greensville/Emporia community. The CIP Committee’s next meeting is April 17.
