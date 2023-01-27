ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
Furthermore, on Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 9:30pm a deputy sheriff with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office was speaking with an individual at the 100 block of Dennis Street in Enfield. The deputy was seeking information related to the aforementioned shooting. As the deputy was speaking with two men several shots were heard coming from behind a vacant house at the intersection of Dennis and Bryant Streets in Enfield. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Furthermore, no shots were returned by the deputy during the incident. A search is underway at the time of this release for information that could assist in locating the suspect(s).
Body camera video shows the tense situation at the time of the shooting involving the deputy. Sheriff Davis commends the deputy for his quick reaction in providing safety to the two individuals with whom he was speaking. According to Sheriff Davis, “The deputy’s quick response to this very stressful situation of shots being fired at him and others was extremely courageous”. Sheriff Davis further stated, “A special thank you to the NC State Highway Patrol, the Edgecombe and Nash County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Weldon Police Department for their assistance this evening”.
Anyone with information related to either incident in Enfield is encouraged to report what they know anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. Your information is confidential.
