The Emporia City Council unanimously agreed recently to move forward on the Manganese Contractor Construction Project.
The $6 million project has been in the works for nearly two years to remove manganese and other particles from the City’s water supply. On July 20, Michael Hundley of Black & Veatch presented his updated report of the testing on the project to the City Council.
The manganese contactors will remove manganese and other particles from the City’s water supply. For the last few years, there have been numerous complaints of discolored water coming into citizens’ homes.
During the past few years, the City’s Public Works Department has periodically flushed and began replacing waterlines to lessen the discolored water impact. Still, it continues to be problematic when hot temperatures hover in Emporia.
The discolored water supply is not an Emporia problem alone. Many municipalities throughout the Commonwealth are experiencing similar water supply issues.
Hundley expects the manganese contactors to be up and running in September or October of 2022.
