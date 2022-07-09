Neptune’s Park on the Virginia Beach oceanfront will once again be filled with stirring symphonic harmonies as the 11th Annual Neptune Festival Symphony by the Sea Series returns for six enchanting nights.
“With The Breeden Company’s generous support, we are very pleased to once again host the Symphony by the Sea Concert Series,” said Kit Chope, CEO of the Neptune Festival. “These free concerts, featuring stellar performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, draw crowds of visitors and residents alike. They’ve become quite a summer tradition and help showcase our beautiful city-by-the-sea.” Nancy Creech, President of the Neptune Festival added, “Many people don’t realize that these concerts are among the 40-plus events the Neptune Festival hosts annually, in addition to the well-loved Boardwalk Weekend. Our mission is to provide opportunities for family togetherness and to celebrate beach life. Events like these contribute to making Virginia Beach such a wonderful place to live, work and play.”
Guests are encouraged to come early, as these concerts are well-attended and typically fill the 31st Street Neptune’s Park. More details can be found at https://www.neptunefestival.com/events/symphony-by-the-sea-concert-series.
