Management from the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt dispatched crews of employees Friday to clean up trash in the area near the facility after complaints from nearby residents. Plant Manager Jeff Hoye, who took over the facility at the end of January, said as soon as he realized how serious the situation was, he took action.
Hoye said he was made aware of the situation after hearing from residents, along with a recent article in the Independent-Messenger detailing the buildup of trash along Wyatt’s Mill Road near the Boar’s Head site.
“It’s important that we are not only viewed as a business partner,” Hoye said, “but a family partner as well.”
Hoye said he recognizes the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with members of the community.
Bruce Acree of Jarratt expressed concern regarding the trash to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Feb. 15.
In his comment, Acree claimed to have seen Boar’s Head employees discarding trash along the roadside near the facility. Currently, signs placed in front of and around the facility remind employees to “pitch in” and “put trash in its place.”
Board member Tony Conwell, who represents the district containing the Boar’s Head facility, said the trash was becoming a serious issue. Conwell said he spoke to staff at Southside Regional Jail about conducting trash pickups in the area, but even after a number of pickups, the problem remained.
The problem of trash collection is on going in Greensville County. Citizens have noted buildups in roadside trash in almost every corner of the County. During the Board meeting, Board Vice Chairman Belinda Astrop noted that trash was becoming a larger issue in her district as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.