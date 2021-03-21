SOUTH HILL – Arthritis affects 54 million Americans, causing pain, reducing functionality, and decreasing quality of life. Arthritis is not a specific disease but is another word for joint pain. Lower extremity arthritis, affecting the hip/knee, or both, is a common form of arthritis that can progressively affect the activities of daily living.
Join VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) for a virtual discussion, including causes, common symptoms and ways to manage it. The talk will take place on Friday, April 2, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:20 p.m. with 10 additional minutes for questions and answers. To access, visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This seminar will be recorded. Your presence is your permission to post on VCU Health CMH’s website and Facebook page so more people can benefit from hearing this information.
The speaker is Dr. Metikala, an orthopaedic surgeon with CMH Orthopaedic Service in South Hill. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency at Osmania Medical College in India. He then practiced in India for 10 years and obtained further training in England before coming to the United States. He completed fellowships in Paediatric Orthopaedics (Sheffield Children's Hospital, U.K.), Foot & Ankle Surgery (University of Pennsylvania, PA), and Sports Medicine (Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, PA).
Dr. Metikala is currently seeing patients at CMH Orthopaedic Service located inside the C.A.R.E. Building, at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. To view a full list of services visit: VCU-CMH.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.