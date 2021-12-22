More than 600 cans were donated at two Sussex Chamber of Commerce Sites - the Town of Waverly and Bank of Southern Virginia to make the Canned Food Christmas Tree prominently displayed in Waverly during the SCYMAC Christmas Parade.
The tree was assembled on Friday by John Paul of Bank of Southern Virginia, Mayor Angela McPhaul, and Eric Olgers of The Claremont Candle Co. on the side of the wall at Memaw’s Café on West Main Street.
Following assembly of the tree, a drawing was held for the raffle tickets which had been given to each of the donors who had brought in 10 cans of food. The winners, whose tickets were drawn at the Sussex Chamber of Commerce Holiday Party included Waverly Councilman Kevin Jones ($25 VISA gift card), Tammy Cox ($25 Virginia Diner gift card), Laurie Latham (garden flags) and Mara Duncan ($25 gift card to Cowling Bros.)
According to a spokesperson for the Chamber – sponsors of the event – Waverly Councilman Kevin Jones deserved a big shout out for collecting more than 100 cans as well as Tracy Gilcrest of Rose of Sharon Church in Waverly who got church members to donate 100 cans of food.
