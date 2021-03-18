The Emporia Jaycees annual Pork Cook returns to its regular date after the pandemic muddled last year’s event.
The civic group was forced to postpone last year’s event until October. Still, with a semblance of normalcy returning in the community, the Jaycees’ schedule of events has fallen into place.
The group will sell its famous benefit boneless Pork Chop Cook on Friday, April 30. The drive-thru pick-up-only event is from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. by the Jaycees Clubhouse. It’s located directly behind Leete Tire on N. Main St. Pork Chop Cook Revenues raised is dispersed throughout the Emporia-Greensville community.
For $10, customers receive two thick, juicy boneless pork chops, string beans, filed potatoes, and a roll. Revenues raised from the Pork Cook are dispersed throughout the Emporia-Greensville community.
In October, Brian Morris, club president, was pleased with how the Jaycees came together after a few months of canceled meetings and events as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in Emporia-Greensville. The Pork Cook brought a long line of people in their cars to purchase plates.
In December, the revenue raised from the event helped the Jaycees to front the annual Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade when Christmas parades got canceled throughout the region.
Who are the Jaycees?
“The Jaycees is a non-profit international organization,” Morris said. It began in 1920 in the U.S. and is headquartered out of St. Louis, Missouri. In the beginning, it was established to provide young men opportunities for the development of personal and leadership skills through service to others. Those same values are still strong in today’s organizational culture. Today, Junior Chamber International, or JCI for short, is co-ed and offers those same values for women. Some notable U.S. Jaycees include ani Rae Rafko- Wilson, Miss America 1988, Elvis Presley, President Ronald Reagan, and NBA legend Larry Bird, to share a few. It is an extraordinary organization to be a part of.”
It’s an organization that continues to be a vital group in making the quality of life better for the citizens of Emporia-Greensville.
For Pork Cook tickets, contact any member of the Emporia Jaycees.
Don’t wait too long. The tickets usually move quickly.
