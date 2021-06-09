ATLANTA –The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses in Virginia that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are still available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives,small businesses engaged in aquaculture,and private nonprofit organizations affected by Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 3-5,2020.
The application deadline is July 7.“Businesses that suffered economic losses as a result of the disaster and want to apply for low-interest loans from the SBA are urged to do so before the July 7deadline,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.The declaration covers the independent cities of Chesapeake City, Portsmouth City and Suffolk City,and the counties of Southampton and Isle of Wight in Virginia; and Camden and Gates counties in North Carolina. Working capital loans up to$2 million are available at 3percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations,with terms up to 30 years.
The loans are intended to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.
To be considered for this assistance, eligible entities need to apply by the deadline.Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.govand should apply under SBA declaration # 16697not for the COVID-19 incident.Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Loan applications can be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration,Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 7,2021.
