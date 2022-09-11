INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Medicus A. Riddick, CMAA, Assistant Principal at Greensville County High School has been recognized by this association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Medicus A. Riddick, CMAA has demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It is culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.
Medicus A. Riddick, CMAA is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
