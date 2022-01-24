On Thursday, January 21, 2022 Prince George County Public School Division Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Pennycuff along with the Board concluded that, they would continue to honor all applicable laws and regulations including Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which provides parents the right to opt-out having their children wear face masks at school.
The decision includes the listed requirements:
Honor Executive Order 2 which allows parents to opt-out of whether their child wears a face covering at school beginning Monday, January 24th.
All students who use school transportation will continue to be required to wear a face covering while being transported due to the face covering order from the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This applies to passengers and drivers on school buses.
For those students whose parents opt them out of wearing masks, they will need to remain home for the full ten-day isolation period. Or, the student can come back to school if they wear a mask for those additional 5 days (Days 6-10) following the original 5 day isolation period. Recently, the CDC and VDH shortened the isolation time for those who tested positive for COVID-19, from the previously required 10 days to 5 days, so as long as the person had no symptoms, or symptoms are improving, and they wear a well-fitting mask when they return for an additional five days after their isolation ends.
Superintendent Dr. Pennycuff stated, “While EO2 does provide parents with the opportunity to opt-out of having their children wear masks at school, we ask that all members of our school community be respectful of the choices of others. We ask that those who choose not to wear a mask be courteous and kind to others and consider wearing a mask when approaching a person who chooses to wear one. Faculty, staff and visitors remain required to wear face coverings when visiting our school campuses. Our division continues to await further guidance as it relates to state and federal guidelines on face coverings for these individuals on school campuses, including Senate Bill 1303, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH), and the federal public health order as these still require individuals to wear a mask with limited exceptions. As further guidance is received, this will be revisited.”
The division continues to highly encourages families to have their children vaccinated, although it is not required to attend school.
