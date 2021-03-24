On March 27, nationally known artist Norman Wyatt Jr will be honored at the Jessica Moore Center. The Laurel Springs native who aspires to pass on knowledge gained from experience producing and promoting his own work to aspiring young artists like those expected to participate in the Building and Healing through Art event, sat down last week to talk about what he does, and why.
“I’m a published artist since 2004,” Wyatt began when asked exactly what he does, “creating artwork for a publisher in Vermont – putting reproductions in stores all around the country. People use it for all sorts of things, so I create a wide range of subjects - landscapes, abstracts, decorative, florals - and they’re widely sold through dealing with art directors.”
He revealed that he was working as a framer in a gift shop during his senior year at Virginia State University with no idea what he would do with his love of and talent for art production when, “I would constantly see reproductions and posters and images, and I realized artists were making a living at art publishing.”
But for a while he stuck to a more conservative path, beginning work after college as an Art teacher at Surry County Elementary Schools in 1999.
“I knew I wanted to do my own art full time,” he said, “but in four years of college I never heard about art publishing. We were taught about fine art and gallery work and art education and commercial art, but we were never taught anything about the Art Licensing field where your artwork is either made into copies of your art or merchandise that needs artwork – rugs, shower curtains, paper products. A lot of different things have been created from my works - fabrics, lamps, vases – all kinds of things. That whole décor design industry was kind of left out. So that’s something I really want to spend more time with colleges and high schools showing that whole side of the art business that a lot of creative people may not even know about as a career.”
He said that one design, if used on multiple products, can bring in a stream of royalties year after year to build a very lucrative business, but most people don’t even know the niche exists.
“I’m blessed to have gotten into it when I did,” he said. “Teaching was great but to this day sometimes I can’t believe that I was crazy enough to take a leap of faith into what I’m doing full time.”
He explained how subsequent years of working with art publishers and having contracts and simultaneous art publishing companies at once led him to start his own art publishing company in 2017 with his own brand – Norman Wyatt Home – a home décor brand. Now he is selling work at Overstock.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and has had work sold through Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Penney’s, Crate and Barrell, Ballard Designs, and even The Horchow Collection.
“I create the art and then publishers get it placed,” he explained. “Sometimes I’ll see my art in the background on sets when I’m watching tv or a movie. There’s no credit or anything, as they bought it, but it’s cool to be watching and just see it, like in a Verizon commercial or I’ll see it in hotels.”
“God is constantly giving me new ideas and new creations,” Wyatt continued. “I’m thankful to have been able to make this into an income, and I’m always working on something new. Once you create the art it’s a matter of getting it placed in a store or on a product. My goal was to be making a living doing what I love to do, and now I want more people to know about the possibilities.”
“It doesn’t matter where you’re from,” he added. “Like the bible says, ‘Your gift will make room for you – if you work hard.’ My ultimate goal is to make more connections with colleges – create an art business class in different colleges. A lot of people may not know what they want to do with their art, but once they get to know what’s out there, they can start working toward that.”
“I’ve learned a lot over the years through trial and error,” Wyatt said, “even down to creating contracts and trademarks and copyrights - and once you learn something nobody can take it away. I’ve done this for 17 years and raised three kids who are very creative and talented. I am just excited about passing this down early. I want to express it to more people, not just my kids. Take what you are good at – where your passion is - and develop it into something that works for you, because you find the most happiness doing what you’re created to do. A lot of times things don’t seem possible to make a career – like being an artist. I’m so thankful I didn’t give up when some people, even family, were saying – ‘You can’t do that and raise kids.’”
Judging by the 4.5 million hits that pop up from a google search for Norman Wyatt art, he has proven all those naysayers wrong.
Wyatt will appear on March 27 from 2-5 p.m. at the Jessica Ann Moore Center, 408 School Street, Waverly, VA as special guest artist for the ART Community Showcase Building and Healing through Art. Youth are admitted free, and a $5 donation by attendees over 18 will go to support future art and cultural programs. Face Mask and Social Distancing required. For further information call 757-561-8277 or 757-374-6417.
