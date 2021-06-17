PETERSBURG, Va -- Those in the Tri-City area of Virginia now have the opportunity to star in a film alongside Hollywood fame.
The film “Tapawingo” began production in Hopewell earlier this month and is asking for people to volunteer as extras between now and July.
Actors in the film include Napoleon Dynamite actor Jon Heder, Billy Zane who appeared in 1997s “Titanic” as Rose’s fiance, “The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Kim Matula, “Married…With Children” actress Amanda Bearse and “Home Improvement” actor Blake Clarke.
Extra roles open are the following: grocery shoppers (any age), library patrons (any age), young women (ages 18-20), bus passengers (ages 45-65), convenience store patrons (age 25+), cafeteria workers (age 50+), students (ages 15-18), teachers (any age), basketball players (tall, slender, age 15-25), “mathletes” (ages 15-20), mall shoppers (any age), mall girls (ages early 20’s), roller skaters (ages 20-50), office workers (ages 40-60), bingo players (ages 40-80), audience members, arcade kids (ages 15-25), swimmers (ages 60-70) and older students (ages 20-50).
Those living in the area who wish to be a part of production can fill out information to apply and should be sent to tapawingobg@gmail.com. Applicants will provide a headshot, full body photo, height and weight, information about their clothing sizes, if they have any specialty wardrobe items from the 1970s and 1980s, their availability, who referred them, their union status and which roles they are interested in.
