In a few years’ time, Greensville County may have at least three companies providing much-needed broadband internet services to areas where there were previously none.
As part of its years-long effort to bring universal broadband access to all county residents, the Greensville County government has partnered with Verizon, EMPOWER Broadband, Charter Communications, and Verizon. The latter two internet service providers plan to apply for Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant funds for fiscal year 2023.
Initially, Charter was also to apply for VATI grant money along with the county. However, after negotiations over price, both parties decided to enter a direct partnership which would allow them to start work on their proposed project immediately without waiting to see whether or not the grant would be awarded.
“If we go through the grant process, we won’t even know until December or January whether or not we’re successful, and then it’s a three-year buildout if we were successful,” said Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope.
A year ago, EMPOWER — a subsidiary of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative — applied for VATI grant funds for fiscal year 2022 on behalf of the county, but was unsuccessful.
However, both EMPOWER and Charter have previously been awarded Rural Development Opportunity Funds (RDOF), which entitled each of them to build out broadband infrastructure in a portion of Greensville County. EMPOWER’s RDOF funding entitles it to the portion of Greensville County north of the city, while Charter will build out the southern portion.
According to the VATI application, Verizon would cover the entire City of Emporia. Verizon already provides internet service to parts of the area in the form of DSL, at speeds slower than the official minimum benchmark for “broadband”, which are 25 megabits per second (Mbps) to download and 3 Mbps to upload.
Verizon’s coverage area will include 1,347 locations — 1,193 of which are residential. None of these locations currently have access to internet speeds of at least 25 mbps. If all goes according to plan, those in Charter’s service area will receive service within the next two years. Charter’s build-out area covers 101 “passings” — which includes any residential or business building hookup which could be a potential customer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.