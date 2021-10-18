Residents of Emporia and Greensville County who are having trouble paying their heating bills may now be eligible for relief through the new fuel assistance program from the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Generally, to be eligible for the fuel assistance program, a household must be responsible for its own heating/cooling expense, and its gross monthly income cannot exceed 130% of the federal poverty level. Exceptions may or may not apply in certain cases, such as for those living in subsidized housing or those whose heating expenses are included in their rent.
In addition to helping with home heating costs, funds from the fuel assistance program can be used to pay for late fees, delivery charges, installation charges, connection fees, and furnace restarts.
To find out if you are eligible for fuel assistance, check your eligibility status through the CommonHelp Portal at commonhelp.virginia.gov, or call the Department of Social Services at 1-855-635-4370.
Local applicants can also find paper application forms at the Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services building, which is part of the Golden Leaf Commons complex. The forms should be located in the outside pickup box to the right of the front entrance.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 12.
