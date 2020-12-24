At 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, Greensville County farming will be highlighted on WRLH Fox Channel 35.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation produces the Real Virginia program. The Federation is a non profit aimed at enhancing the agricultural interests of its members through economic, political and social programs.
Virginia Farm Bureau video producer Burke Moeller discussed agriculture in Greensville County with Jim and Jamie Ferguson, Steve Allen, and Joey and Payton Doyle. Jim Ferguson of JSF Farms said the family business’s success depends on the cooperation of the weather.
Jim has been a full-time farmer since 1975, but he’s worked in the trade for longer than that. Hurricanes brought difficult times for Greensville County farmers in 1971 and 1972. The Meherrin, Nottoway, and James Rivers flooded those years.
Hurricanes in 1999, highlighted by Hurricane Floyd, brought a disastrous result to many farmers in Greensville County and neighboring regions. Jim did not cite those years as the most difficult for harvesting crops.
“This year is probably the toughest harvest season I can remember,” he said. “We had so much rainfall. Most years we are finished before December. We were still picking cotton in December. There will probably be some growers picking cotton in early January.”
The harvesting of the JSF cotton crop is complete and sent to the Mid Atlantic Cotton Gin. It was planted in May, and Jim said the heavy August rainfall from a tropical depression saved the crop. Unfortunately, the spicket never stopped dropping water on his land.
Earlier this year, JSF Farms harvested Runner Peanuts. They were transported to Georgia. Following the cotton crop harvest, the next step on the schedule was helping a neighbor with their cotton. Jim hopes to harvest his soybean crop in early January.
Jim said Greensville County farmers grow 8,000 to 9,000 acres of cotton, many soybeans, and a little bit of tobacco. The largest crop in the county is the approximately 2,000 acres of peanuts grown annually.
This year, JSF Farms grew 670 acres of cotton, 600 acres of soybeans, and 200 acres of peanuts. He described JSF Farms as a small operation. It has grown over the years. Farming, in general, has not as far as the number of people in the trade.
“I moved back to Greensville County in 1973,” Jim said. “There were probably about 200 farmers at that time. Now there is probably 25-30.”
He cited costs in labor and equipment as a significant culprit in forcing many farmers to other trades. Most Greensville County growers were small-scale operators in 1973. Jim said the number of farmers dramatically decreased throughout the nation that time-frame.
According to Jim, Jamie now heads the operation. His son helped with the family business when he was growing up. When he graduated from high school in 1988, he took up farming full-time.
“It was fun growing up here in Greensville County,” Jamie said. “My parents helped the farming operation get ahead. We did it all together. I always wanted to do it. I like everything about it. It’s a way of life.”
Jamie’s seen dramatic changes in his 32-years as a full-time farmer. The tractors are bigger and more powerful. The grain combines are larger. Growers now use GPS systems and other technological advances that were not available in 1988.
Conservation plays a critical role in the agricultural practices of JSF Farms. Jim said conservation is a practice for most growers. Cover-crops cover the fields during the winter to protect the soil from wind and water erosion. The cover crops ad another benefit. They assist by feeding nutrients to the ground.
The Virginia Farm Bureau represents Virginia growers as a non-profit agricultural agency in Virginia. Its Real Virginia television show airs throughout the Commonwealth.
“It’s a show dedicated to features on different aspects of agriculture in Virginia,” Moeller said.
Moeller travels to sites throughout the state to interview people in agriculture-based industries. Cooking and gardening segments are part of the broadcast. Moeller’s recent trip to Greensville County brought the discussion of a rapidly changing industry in Greensville County. When Moeller asked Jim about changes he sees in farming in the next 10 years, the local grower did not give him a definitive answer.
“It’s hard to look into a crystal ball and tell what is going to happen in the next 10 years,” Jim said. “In the last 10 years it has changed tremendously. A lot of growers have gone to bigger equipment. They’ve gone from 8-row to 12-row using GPS on the tractor. I don’t know where we can go from here because there has been so many changes in the last 10 years.”
When discussing the past, present, and future of life in Greensville County, agriculture is at the top of the list. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, Moeller spotlights three families and the agricultural industry that still plays a vital role in Greensville County.
