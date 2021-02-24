RICHMOND – HB 1923, a bill that would expand broadband access in Virginia, unanimously passed through the Virginia Senate on Thursday. The bill, introduced by Del. Hala Ayala, D-51, allows Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to provide broadband capacity to Internet service providers in areas of the state that are currently underserved or complete cut off from municipal providers entirely.
“Broadband is as essential of a utility as electricity in the 21st century,” Ayala said in a press release. “Our goal is to ensure that we can provide broadband access to every resident as fast as we can, and HB 1923 will help to accomplish this goal.”
Broadband expansion has been a priority of Democratic leaders during this General Assembly session, drawing support from Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, as well as Congressman Donald McEachin, VA-4, and Virginia Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-75.
Tyler herself is the patron of a bill, HB 2304, which would allow Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to petition the State Corporation Commission [SCC] to provide broadband capacity to rural areas of the Commonwealth. HB 2304 passed through the Senate on Thursday by a 38-1 vote.
The race to close the “digital divide” has been expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of Virginians have been forced to work and receiving schooling from home. In communities like the City of Emporia and Greensville County, many do not have reliable access to high-speed broadband Internet. Utility-scale provision of broadband capacity would help underserved, rural communities in Virginia to keep up with the rest of the nation as they advance through this technological boom.
