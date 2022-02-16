Greensville County Public Schools is excited to announce that Mechi Powell, Chanecia Porter and Morgan Stanley will be attending the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA). All three students attend Greensville County High School under the leadership of Principal Harrison. The RYLA participants were nominated and recognized by the Emporia Rotary club as well rounded individuals with proven leadership qualities. “We are proud to have our students participating because it gives our students an excellent opportunity to develop their leadership skills.” - Dr. Kelvin Edwards, Superintendent
The RYLA initiative aims to provide students with an opportunity to discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader while learning from community leaders, inspirational speakers and peer mentors. The students will be challenged with a variety of activities that develop team building, problem solving and communication skills. The main focus of the RYLA participants will be on celebrating diversity, creating sustainable change, and becoming service-minded global citizens.
Greensville County Public Schools extends sincere congratulations to Mechi Powell, Chanecia Porter and Morgan Stanley on their nominations. Please join us in recognizing the amazing work our students will be engaging in during the 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. We are confident that GCPS students will continue to prove that the one extra degree, that one small step, makes the all difference.
