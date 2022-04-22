A Rhode Island man has been charged following a traffic stop in Mecklenburg County. On April 13, 2022, a Virginia State Police trooper was on routine patrol on I-85 when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado driving in a reckless manner in the southbound lanes. The trooper activated his vehicle's emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop and pickup pulled over onto the shoulder near the 6 mile marker. During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper recovered approximately 85 lbs. (or approximately 35,590 grams) of packaged marijuana concealed inside the pickup.
Joseph F. Cruz, 40, of Pawtucket, RI, was charged with one felony count of transporting 5 or more pounds of marijuana (Code of Virginia 18.2-248.01). He is being held on bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
