Strata Clean Energy is proposing to construct the Rosalind Solar Project in southern Greensville County. Rosalind Solar is to consist of a solar photovoltaic facility with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts, located south of Quarry Road and along Massie Branch Road and Moores Ferry Road.
Strata is hosting a public information meeting for all interested parties on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Golden Leaf Commons.
This is an informational meeting about the Project and no action is to be taken by County officials at this public meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.