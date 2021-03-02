March 13 will mark a year to the day that students in Greensville County last entered their classrooms for in-person learning.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept students out of schools as the Greensville County School Board has continuously voted to provide students with 100% virtual instruction. That is until Feb. 5, when Gov. Ralph Northam instructed all Virginia school districts to provide some form of in-person instruction by March 15.
The School Board called an emergency meeting on Feb. 8 and voted to meet Northam’s request for a return to classrooms. Now, Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans and GCPS staff are working around the clock to make sure everyone is prepared for the new hybrid learning environment, while still facing the health and safety challenges of a pandemic.
“It won’t be school as usual,” Evans said. “That is the message we really want people to understand. It’s not going to be traditional school. We have to keep in mind the needs of our staff, as well as the needs of our students.”
Staff conducted a survey of parents in the fall on whether they would choose to send their child or children back to school if the option of in-person learning was available. According to the phase-in plan: “Families who selected the in-person learning environment and now no longer feel comfortable returning their child to in-person learning will be allowed to keep their child in the virtual setting. If a student selected the virtual learning environment, they must remain virtual to allow for a consistent classroom configuration for contact-tracing purposes.”
Greensville Elementary School principal Nicole Coker said staff has been calling parents for the last few weeks to verify and confirm their decisions regarding their child’s instruction. Coker said some parents have decided to opt out of sending their children back to school.
GCPS released their Return to Learn Plan on Wednesday, highlighting the principles and guidelines that make up the phase-in plan for students in the coming months. The plan divides students’ return to classrooms into four cohorts, beginning on March 15.
The first cohort consists of students grades Pre K-1, EL [English-learner] students grades K-1, as well as all Level 2 students with disabilities [SWD] grades K-12. Level 2 SWD will be given the option to receive in-person instruction for up to four days per week, while all other students in Cohort 1 will receive in-person instruction two days per week.
Cohort 2 will return to classrooms on March 29. This cohort includes all students in grades 2-3, and Level 1 SWD grades 2-3. These students will also receive in-person instruction two days per week.
Cohort 3 will return on April 19. This group consists of all students grades 4-5, as well as Level 1 SWD at Greensville High School, and will be provided in-person instruction two days per week.
Cohort 4 includes all students grades 6-12, and will return to classrooms on May 3.
Since the pandemic first closed schools last March, GCPS have been preparing schools in the district for the return of students with safety as the leading factor of every decision. Plexiglass barriers have been placed in offices and common areas, and are now being added to every classroom to keep students separated while at their desks.
All entrants to GCPS building must wear masks and have their temperature checked. Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the schools as well. Evans and Coker both acknowledged the technological challenges teachers have overcome with virtual instruction, as well as new ones they will face teaching in the new hybrid environment.
“We understand that teachers are being asked to do a little bit more,” Evans said, “and we appreciate them so much. And they will step up to the challenge, because they get into the profession for their love of the children and wanting to make a difference.
The full GCPS Return to Learn phase-in plan can be viewed on the district’s website at http://www.gcps1.com. There, you can view the daily schedules for each individual school as the phase-in plan begins to unfold.
