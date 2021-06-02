It's been nearly two weeks since Emporia's Aaliyah Smith, 16, was reportedly last seen.
The Emporia Police Department is urging citizens to assist in helping locate her.
According to the EPD, she was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday, May 23, at the 700 block of North Main St., Emporia. Smith was wearing a white tank top and blue pajama pants. She was seen getting into a vehicle of an unknown make or model.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the EPD at 434-634-7320.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.