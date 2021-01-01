PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes authors Judkin Browning and Tim Silver on Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. as they share “The Environment and the Civil War” at the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.
The Civil War had a profound impact on American’s relationship with the natural world from environmental factors such as topography and the weather to the spread of diseases by humans and animals. Long after the conflict ended, new thinking about disability and death, weather forecasting, modifications to landscape, the birth of the conservation movement and the first national parks would be an outgrowth of the Civil War.
Browning is the current Director of Graduate Studies in History at Appalachian State University and is the author of Shifting Loyalties (2011), The Seven Days’ Battles (2012) and co-author of An Environmental History of the Civil War. Dr. Tim Silver is a Professor of History with Appalachian State University has authored of multiple books and co-authored An Environmental History of the Civil War.
The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.
The health and safety of visitors and staff is a first priority. The park is following the governor of Virginia’s guidelines. Frequent cleaning and sanitation of high contact surfaces is performed daily. Staff members wear face coverings and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. Social distancing of a physical six feet will be maintained throughout the 424-acre park and building occupancy levels will be closely monitored.
Hand sanitizer is available at locations throughout the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.