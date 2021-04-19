RICHMOND—Planting season is underway in Virginia, and drivers are being encouraged to use caution when encountering farm equipment on the state’s roadways.
“From now until the end of June, farmers will be transporting equipment like tractors and sprayers pretty regularly as they work to get their crops planted,” said Dana Fisher, chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Farm Safety Advisory Committee. “These vehicles mostly travel on rural roads where space is limited, so it’s important for motorists to be careful when sharing the road with these larger pieces of equipment.”
Fisher cautioned drivers about hills and blind curves on rural roads that could obscure approaching farm equipment, which typically is slow-moving.
Virginia law requires operators of vehicles that travel slower than 25 mph to rear-mount triangular slow-moving vehicle signs when the equipment is being driven on public roadways. Many farmers also use flashing amber lights and reflective decals to alert approaching drivers.
“Once you see that SMV sign, just know that you’re going to catch up to that vehicle in a hurry,” Fisher said. “Understanding that closing speed is key. If you’re coming up on a tractor that’s going 10 mph and you’re going 50 mph, you’re going to close that distance fast.”
Amelia County famer Jeremy Moyer said motorists should remember that even though farming equipment can be sluggish, their operators have the same road rights as other drivers.
“Just because a car can go faster than a tractor doesn’t mean you’re allowed to cross double solid lines to pass them,” Moyer said.
Motorists should make sure they’re visible at all times, and avoid risky passing maneuvers. Dangerous or illegal passing can cause collisions if an operator of the equipment makes a wide turn or isn’t given enough time to break for slowing traffic ahead.
Moyer noted farmers will yield to faster traffic when possible, and most will try to move their equipment during times that minimize interactions with commuter traffic.
“Our farmers are doing the best they can to stay out of the way, but they’ve also got to get their crops growing so everyone can eat,” Fisher said. “That may mean there’s going to be a little bit more slow-moving traffic on the roads this spring. But in the end, waiting behind a tractor for that extra 30 seconds is well worth it to make sure everybody gets home safe.”
Agriculture Literacy Week
While Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s volunteer reading program was different this year, it was no less successful.
Virginia AITC celebrated Agriculture Literacy Week March 15-19 with volunteers reading to students virtually and in socially distanced settings. AITC distributed 2,085 agriculture-themed books to schools, preschools and daycare centers in Virginia, and an estimated 500 volunteers participated in the event.
“Each year, this is truly an opportunity for a child to meet someone involved in agriculture,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Volunteers often get many questions from children who are inquisitive about how the reader is involved in agriculture, from living on a farm to working in a government or corporate office.”
Volunteers read the 2021 AITC Book of the Year, How Did That Get in My Lunchbox? by Chris Butterworth. The book gives children a unique peek inside a student’s lunchbox and shares a farm-to-table journey, visiting farms throughout the country to learn the source of some of their favorite foods.
Using imagination and unique approaches, volunteers made virtual readings fun and engaging for students. Some even donned special outfits.
“The most original virtual event was Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Reading Adventure,” Maxey explained. “Children and classrooms registered for the event and received a link to the book reading. A different volunteer from Farm Credit read each page, often with their own family or dressed in costume. That was quite creative.”
Volunteers also brought props like lunchboxes full of food to support the book’s theme. One volunteer read aloud in a barn full of cattle.
“The true storytellers among our volunteers shined as they used facial expressions and intonation to bring the story to life right through the screen,” Maxey said.
Local Farm Bureaus and FFA chapters also partnered to organize in-person readings, as FFA already had students in school who could provide these experiences.
“It’s inspiring to see the entire farming community joining forces to provide children with agriculture’s story during 2021,” Maxey said. “This is an example of how working together teaches valuable lessons of caring and sharing, along with growing food for our community.”
Since its beginning in 2011, Agriculture Literacy Week has been one of the largest and most successful AITC educational events. To date, more than 22,000 agriculture-related books have been placed in classrooms, and more than 15,000 volunteers have read to about half a million children.
Volunteers include county Farm Bureau leaders, Farm Bureau Women’s Program and Young Farmers participants, FFA and 4-H members, partners from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and other state agencies, and members of other agricultural organizations and businesses. Colonial Farm Credit, Farm Credit of the Virginias and Southern States Cooperative Inc. also have been major supporters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.