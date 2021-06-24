According to a new study from finance website SmartAsset, Emporia taxpayers received on average the eighth highest tax refunds for 2020 amongst Virginia localities. Of the 2,040 City of Emporia residents who received refunds this year, the average refund received was $3,054. Goochland County showed the highest average refund received, with an average refund of $3,596 returned to 7,330 residents.
Emporia had the smallest number of taxpayers who received refunds, as well as the least amount of taxpayers who owed refunds of any locality in the study’s top 10. The study showed that only 310 Emporia residents owed taxes in 2020, with an average amount owed of $2,410. Greensville County ranked 26th in the state, with 2,880 residents receiving an average refund of $2,825.
The Internal Revenue Service [IRS] extended the federal tax income deadline for 2020 to May 17, 2021, due to ongoing effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To determine counties that received the highest average tax refunds, the study divided the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS by the number of refunds given out in each county.
