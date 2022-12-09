PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Tea & Tidings program on Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Park hosts several themed tea events throughout the year and this one offers the same tasty tea and gourmet treats with a program highlighting holiday traditions as friends and family might have celebrated them during the mid-19th century.
Attendees will travel back to the Victorian era, when many of our Christmas traditions first made their appearance in everyday society. The first Christmas card, the first Christmas crackers, the first Christmas tree, all of the items we take for granted came about during the 19th century.
Participants can enjoy unlimited refills in their tea cup, snack on tea treats and play various Victorian holiday games. Many games have an element of skill or smarts needed. While others are meant to tell fortunes for the new year.
Learn about the food for the holiday feasts of Yule Tides past. The sweet treats, the main meal, the side dishes, all will be told when and where their traditions originated. Attendees will learn which recipes continued into the 20th century and beyond.
The Park’s Tea & Tidings will only be offered one afternoon and space is limited. This event is offered in person only. Due to the popularity of the tea programs, reservations and prepayment are required. RSVP by Dec. 14 to attend. The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. The cost is $30 per person. Call (804) 861-2408 to reserve your holiday experience or buy tickets online at www.eventbrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.