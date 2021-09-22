PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Police Department has named Naomi Krasnogor as its Employee of the Month for August due to an incident involving a lost young woman who was reunited with her mother thanks to the work of Krasnogor.
On Aug. 10, Officer Krasnogor responded to a call-for-service involving a lost, confused, young woman walking on Route 10 who clearly needed help. The woman was also non-verbal and couldn’t communicate. According to Lt. Earl Crawford, the situation required more than basic public service and resource referral.
Krasnogor needed to think of all possible ways to locate relatives of the woman since she also had no driver’s license or phone number. The woman was however able to write down her full name and phone number. Krasnogor then went into an online system run by Colonial Heights and within six hours was able to identify the woman’s mother.
The mother, coming from Fredericksburg, met Krasnogor and her daughter at the Police headquarters where she greeted both with massive relief that her daughter was safe.
“It was getting dark when we picked her up, it was right before 7 o’clock and getting dark and she was where there are no street lights so the chances of her getting hit were pretty great,” said Krasnogor.
“Frequently our PD speaks of relationships/partnerships, compassion, proactivity and problem solving. Naomi put the qualities that define our Team on full display with her successful handling of this situation.” stated the Prince George Police Department in a social media post. “Rather than covering the basics before passing the buck, our officer dug in and fixed the problem that confronted her. Officer Krasnogor does not accept defeat - on a side note, she did serve in the Marine Corps.”
During her time in the Marine Corps, Krasnogor was deployed in Kuwait and Syria for about six months and got out as a Sergeant. Krasnogor says her inspiration to serve was because “my dad was in the army, and I like to outdo my dad,”
After serving, Krasnogor joined the Prince George Police Force on March 1 of this year because she felt her “maturity level was a lot greater than a fresh 21-year-old.”
Reflecting on the incident involving the lost woman, Krasnogor hopes people can recognize the complex needs of people who one may become apprehensive of and also how law enforcement should treat such incidents.
“Don't immediately judge someone just walking around. A lot of people are worried about mental health and the way police interact with them,” said Krasnogor. “I just wanted her to receive all the care she needed rather than be taken in the back of some car and driven wherever,”
