RICHMOND—Have you met the innovators next door?
Finalists in a new agricultural and forestry innovation challenge are preparing to showcase entrepreneurial innovations that enhance agriculture, technology, commerce, food access and wellness.
The Bull Pen challenge encourages and facilitates agricultural and forestry entrepreneurship for the benefit the commonwealth. The competition provides a platform to help contestants develop and promote their enterprise proposals and present them for professional review and critique.
The competition is facilitated by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability. The nonprofit VA FAIRS assists rural Virginians in developing and advancing their agricultural, economic and social interests to enhance their quality of life.
“The 2022 Bull Pen Challenge priority areas focus on agriculture and forestry, labor, sustainability, food safety, rural health and supply chain resiliency,” said Tony Banks, VA FAIRS senior assistant director. “Our finalists are competing for cash prizes of up to $30,000 intended to help fund implementation.”
There are five finalists:
• Agricision Inc. is a woman-owned, farmer-led company in Southampton County that bridges the gap in the agricultural analytical tools market by using autonomous technology for accurate pest data. Agricision uses technology that can be uploaded to any unmanned mobile object to scout fields for invasive pests or disease. This helps reduce chemical use and operating costs while providing increased crop yield and profits.
• Ellipticraft is an outdoor-focused company offering a total health experience through its signature product, the Ellipticraft™. This machine combines the benefits of outdoor exposure and a low-impact elliptical style workout in a watercraft that allows you to experience running across the water.
• Pixelar is building a crop scouting service for farmers and agronomists to simplify access to satellite or drone detections and minimize hours of data interpretation. Pixelar will translate and broker tasks to the right sensor for the job in order to ensure farmers receive decision-ready detection notifications in a field-ready format.
• Seven Hills Food Company in Lynchburg is fostering a sustainable regional food economy in Virginia. By developing a network of producers, processors and distributors, this abattoir and meat company aims to facilitate the growth of local meat processing throughout the region and beyond.
• A revitalized 1930s trout hatchery in Craig County called Smoke in Chimneys hatches and grows rainbow trout and offers event space on the hatchery property. Trout is processed in Roanoke and sold retail and wholesale statewide.
Live judging will take place at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention in late November, followed by awards, including a $2,500 People’s Choice Award. The public is welcome to review each Bull Pen finalist’s entry summary, video and photos, and select a favorite at vafairs.com/bullpen.
Contest sponsors include Farm Credit, Farm Credit Knowledge Center, VA FAIRS, VFBF, Virginia’s Finest, Virginia Grown and Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
