LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
Evans said the general manager also provided several documents showing the loss and the dates of the loss.
At approximately 11 p.m. Sealy showed up for her shift and came into the back office where Lopresti and Sergeant J. R. Daniel were waiting. After the interview she was arrested and taken to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. At the end of the time at the jail, Sealy asked if she could just plead guilty and Lopresti explained that she could discuss that with her attorney. She was given a $2,000 unsecured bond, fingerprinted and released.
