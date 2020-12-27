FREEMAN — On Saturday, Dec. 12, Freeman Community Empowerment shared some Christmas cheer with several local families through their Christmas Blessings drive thru event.
With the help of Brunswick and Greensville Department of Social Services, 30 families received nonperishable food items and gift cards along with school supplies for school-aged children and treat bags for younger children. Members of the nonprofit were met by many smiling faces and great appreciation for the kindness shown.
The nonprofit organization also held their seventh annual Freeman Community Empowerment Day earlier this year in August. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual festival format was adjusted to a grab and go event.
Approximately 500 backpacks with school supplies were donated to Brunswick and Greensville County K-12 children and over 700 pounds of food including fresh produce and nonperishable food items were given to local families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.