COURTLAND – The law firm Randall/Page, PC, based in Courtland, is once again on the grow.
By virtue of naming Attorney George Bruch as a partner in the firm, the new name of the law practice will be Randall, Page and Bruch PC. In a joint statement, founding partners Jack Randall and Andrew Page expressed their pride in having Bruch as a partner and in the growth of the firm.
“George joined the firm in February of 2019, and has been an integral part of our success ever since,” the partners stated, adding, “Including him as a partner in the practice ensures continued satisfaction for our clients and greater success for the firm. We are fortunate to have George on our team.”
Bruch, who retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service, spent 13 years as a prosecutor with the Suffolk Commonwealth Attorney’s office and as Deputy Commonwealth Attorney in Southampton County.
For that experience, along with his eight years spent serving the Virginia Beach Police Department, Bruch is known for his expertise in DUI cases and other criminal matters.
Bruch is a graduate of Wayland Baptist University and Regent University School of Law. He has been an adjunct law professor at Regent teaching trial practice, criminal law and wills, trusts and estates. Additionally, he spent time as an adjunct law professor at Norfolk State University.
“I’m honored to be named partner at the new Randall, Page and Bruch,” said, adding, “I look forward to being a part of the growth and success of this firm alongside Jack (Randall), Drew (Page) our staff attorneys and the rest of our legal team.”
The addition of Bruch in 2019 has also allowed the firm to expand geographically and, as a result, a new Virginia Beach office has recently opened at 4445 Corporation Lane, Suite 262. This new location joins existing offices in Courtland, Suffolk and Emporia.
“This is a really exciting time for our firm,” said Randall, adding, “I’m proud of the team we have assembled, but ultimately it’s our clients who allow us to grow and be successful. Our motto is Trusted, Creative and Responsive. The trust our clients have in us really is the most important thing, and for that we are truly grateful.”
