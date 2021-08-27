-

Emporia Wins, a group representing Colonial Downs, seeks to push the parimutuel betting initiative across the finish line on Nov. 2. Emporia Wins now has a home base to perform its work.

Recently, the Emporia City Council agreed to a motion to allow City Manager William Johnson to sign a lease agreement for the group. It will move into space in the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce building at 400 Halifax St. Emporia Wins will pay $375 a month for the spot at the EGCC.

The agreement runs through Dec. 1. City of Emporia voters will decide the fate of parimutuel betting on Nov. 2.