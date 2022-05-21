Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.