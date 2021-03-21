While the details are not quite set in stone, the landscape of COVID-19 vaccinations in Emporia-Greensville will be changing in the coming weeks.
Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae says City and County staff will be working with local volunteers and partners to conduct weekly vaccine clinics. Rae says each event would allow for roughly 300 residents to receive either the first or second dose of their vaccine.
The vaccination events will be held, tentatively, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons. The Commons have been used for previous vaccination events in the area, including a four-day mass vaccination clinic conducted by Walmart Pharmacy earlier this month. Rae said the transition away from evening clinics would allow for more individuals age 65 and older to receive their vaccines hassle-free. The localities have partnered with Jones Pharmacy in Emporia, who will be storing the vaccines used at the vaccination events.
Rae said another priority would be vaccinating workers from large companies in the area, such as Boar’s Head and SteelFab. These employees fall under the Phase 1B category of the national vaccination plan. Vaccinations conducted at these events will be made by appointment only. The Call Center opens Monday. For an appointment call 434-348-4100. Rae says officials are hoping to be able to contact residents using information from the state’s pre-registration system vaccinate.virginia.gov.
